UAE: Ivy League College students express interest in setting up businesses in Emirates

They enquire about support offered to new entrepreneurs during visit to incubation hubs for start-ups in Sharjah

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 6:27 PM

Ivy League college students have expressed their interest in setting up businesses in the UAE and understanding what kind of support is offered to start-ups here.

This comes after a group of 25 Marketing students from the prestigious business school, the Ivy College of Business from Iowa State University, were the latest to be impressed by the innovation-driven ecosystem of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), which is considered to be one of the region’s most dynamic incubation hubs for start-ups.

Accompanied by faculty members from the college, the students were visiting the UAE to find out how a global innovation hub develops, promotes, and markets itself.

The group evinced keen interest in the UAE and asked questions about setting up a business, the overall business environment and the support offered to start-ups and those new to the region.

They hailed the innovations showcased and the levels of support offered to connect start-ups with the right people to grow their businesses and build their networks.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, says, “SRTIP has been encouraging students from across the world to see at first hand the amazing new innovations being created at this vibrant incubation hub.”

“This visit and the result feedback from the students from the reputed Ivy College of Business is yet another endorsement of SRTIP’s business model and thriving ecosystem that boosts the creativity of innovative minds. Additionally, our close collaboration with the American University of Sharjah attracts many universities to study our model,” Mahmoudi added.

SRTIP is focused on sparking new innovations by fostering R&D activities through a “triple helix collaboration" of industry, government and academia.

The American University of Sharjah with 47,000 students is a key partner in this mission.

Some of the newest ideas in making life better for humanity are taking centrestage at SRTIP. The suspended skypods for smart transportation are developing fast, 3-D and additive manufacturing is gaining traction and soon the onsite testing of the world’s first electric car from Dutch startup Lightyear will take place.

