UAE: Residents to enjoy better quality of life in 2023

The global ranking of both Abu Dhabi and Dubai significantly improved this year — with the UAE Capital evaluated as the top city in the region

KT file photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 3:15 PM

The quality of life of UAE residents has 'massively improved', based on the latest data released for 2023. The spike is particularly seen in factors like purchasing power, safety, and healthcare.

Data released by Numbeo, a provider of global databases for consumer prices and quality of life, showed a big jump in Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s global ranking this year.

The UAE Capital’s ranking improved from 84 in 2022 to 24 this year, while the Dubai vaulted from 95 last year to 49 this year on the quality-of-life index.

Regionally, Abu Dhabi was ranked the top city for quality of life.

The purchasing power of residents of the two emirates improved substantially in the past 12 months. This comes as the cost of living dropped as a result of the strengthening of the UAE dirham against foreign currencies. Inflation is also low compared to other countries around the world.

Reaching 5.5 per cent in the first nine months of 2022, inflation in the country was one of the lowest in the world last year, the UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said in earlier reports.

Meanwhile, the health sub-index remained the same in Abu Dhabi and improved in Dubai, while the safety sub-index further improved in the UAE Capital.

According to Numbeo’s index, the cost of living in Dubai dropped but remained steady in Abu Dhabi.

What residents say

Rohan Raj Bhandari, a Dubai resident for 17 years, said the quality of life in the emirate is impeccable.

“I have travelled to many continents but the safety that Dubai offers to its residents is the best I have seen. It is a very welcoming city with diverse cultures. I must have met people from over 50 different countries,” said Bhandari, a professional banker.

“Being a vegetarian, we have some food restrictions and the choices that Dubai offers are a blessing. I have my close family and friends here, and everyone shares the same feeling. I have the highest respect and gratitude for the leadership of this great city, where I have grown both personally and professionally."

Another long-time resident, Anurag Chaturvedi, said the UAE’s population enjoys one of the highest levels of health and nutrition.

“The country is also renowned for its world-class health infrastructure, technological advancements in the healthcare industry, expert doctors and specialists,” he said, adding that both Dubai and Abu Dhabi are rated highly in economic, socio-cultural, health and sanitation, education, and recreational facilities.

