UAE rains: Remote learning announced for some private schools in Dubai, RAK, Fujairah

More than 500 brands to offer deals on a massive range of items at over 2,000 stores across the city
Some private schools in the UAE, including at least one in Dubai, switched to remote learning on Thursday as unstable weather conditions persisted in the country.
Gems Education said Wellington International School, Dubai; Winchester School, Fujairah; and Westminster School, Ras Al Khaimah, moved classes online. The schools in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah switched to remote learning based on directives issued by the Ministry of Education. "All other schools are open as usual," Gems Education said in a statement.
As per announcements made yesterday, remote learning has been activated for students of government schools in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah due to the unstable weather. The police in the two emirates said students will learn from home on January 26 and 27 (Thursday and Friday). The move will ensure the safety of students and school staff, the police added.
Public and private schools in Sharjah's Kalba City and Fujairah dispersed students at 12pm on Wednesday due to the heavy rains.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported light to moderate rains in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah this morning.
ALSO READ:
More than 500 brands to offer deals on a massive range of items at over 2,000 stores across the city
It is a once-in-a-lifetime event as the celestial body only completes its orbit around the Sun once in over 200 years
He says he has always joined the draw in this way but the difference was that, this time, he got lucky
Over 33 per cent of the museum’s power comes from solar energy, and its panels were produced with the support of automated robotic arms
Located on the museum's second floor, the ‘Tomorrow Today’ exhibition – and its array of ever-growing androids – is a testament to what innovation can produce
The Foreign Ministry stressed the need to respect religious symbols and to avoid incitement and polarisation
The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process and the awardees will be announced in January 2024
Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023