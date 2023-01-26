UAE rains: Remote learning announced for some private schools in Dubai, RAK, Fujairah

Some campuses dispersed students at 12pm on Wednesday due to the downpour

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 10:03 AM Last updated: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 10:15 AM

Some private schools in the UAE, including at least one in Dubai, switched to remote learning on Thursday as unstable weather conditions persisted in the country.

Gems Education said Wellington International School, Dubai; Winchester School, Fujairah; and Westminster School, Ras Al Khaimah, moved classes online. The schools in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah switched to remote learning based on directives issued by the Ministry of Education. "All other schools are open as usual," Gems Education said in a statement.

As per announcements made yesterday, remote learning has been activated for students of government schools in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah due to the unstable weather. The police in the two emirates said students will learn from home on January 26 and 27 (Thursday and Friday). The move will ensure the safety of students and school staff, the police added.

Public and private schools in Sharjah's Kalba City and Fujairah dispersed students at 12pm on Wednesday due to the heavy rains.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported light to moderate rains in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah this morning.

ALSO READ: