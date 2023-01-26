Dubai rains: RTA announces road closures, lists alternative routes

More than 500 brands to offer deals on a massive range of items at over 2,000 stores across the city
As heavy rains hit all seven emirates, some motorists are facing waterlogging on the streets during their commutes.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday that certain roads will be closed to the public due to waterlogging.
Al Sabkha Tunnel is closed in both directions. This route has been diverted to the traffic light intersection above the tunnel. Motorists can take the Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street or Al Yalayis as alternatives, the RTA said.
The intersection of Al Asayel Street with Latifa Bint Hamdan Street is also closed in both directions. The following alternative routes can be used: First Al Khail Street, Latifa Bint Hamdan Street and Umm Suqeim Street.
Dubai residents have also received alerts on the Dubai Police app, with the authority warning of multiple major accidents that have occurred on the road this morning. Messages have been sent out asking motorists to follow the rules and be careful while driving on the slick and waterlogged roads.
