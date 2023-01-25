UAE: Remote learning announced for some schools due to rain, unstable weather

The move will ensure the safety of students and school staff, the police said in an advisory

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 3:55 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 4:04 PM

Remote learning has been activated for students of government schools in Ras Al Khaimah due to the unstable weather. The Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the emirate said students will learn from home on January 26 and 27 (Thursday and Friday).

The move will ensure the safety of students and school staff, the Ras Al Khaimah Police said in a social media post.

Earlier today, public and private schools in Sharjah's Kalba City and Fujairah dispersed students at 12pm due to the heavy rains. Field trips over the next couple of days were also cancelled.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail in several parts of the country. The unstable weather conditions are forecast to persist tomorrow as well.

