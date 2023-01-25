UAE: Snow-like hail covers desert as icy rains hit the Emirates; watch videos

The lowest temperature recorded today was a chilly 3.3°C over Jebel Jais, the country’s highest mountain

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 2:28 PM

It’s raining white in the UAE! New videos posted on social media show a sheet of white cover a large stretch of a desert in Abu Dhabi.

Storm Centre posted the clips (above and below) showing hail that fell over what the weather-related social media account identified as Riyadh City in the UAE Capital.

Riyadh City is Abu Dhabi's largest housing development. The National Centre of Meteorology confirmed heavy rains and hail over Madinat Zayed in the Capital. Heavy icy rains have also been reported in Sharjah’s Qatah.

The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE today dipped to a chilly 3.3°C over the Jebel Jais — the country’s highest mountain.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have been lashing all seven emirates since Wednesday morning, with authorities warning that the unstable weather conditions would continue tomorrow.

A mountain in neighbouring Oman has been blanketed in snow for the last two days. However, an official from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said snow has not been forecast in the Emirates.

Although rare, the UAE has received snow in the past — mostly over the mountains in Jebel Jais. Hail is more common here.

