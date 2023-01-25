'Avoid valleys, beaches': UAE ministry issues unstable weather alert as heavy rains hit 4 emirates

Ten days after the announcement, Reyes is still in shock and cannot believe his luck
The UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) and other authorities have advised residents to exercise caution while driving as heavy to moderate rains hit four emirates on Wednesday. According to an update posted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the rainy and dusty conditions will prevail at least till 11.30pm tonight.
In an alert, the MoI warned of “fluctuations in weather conditions” and low visibility with heavy rains, and high-speed winds kicking up dust.
“Avoid valleys and places where water flows,” the ministry advised. Heavy rains usually result in valleys flooding as water gushes down the mountains.
The NCM urged motorists to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary.
Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah warned that trying to cross valleys during heavy rains may cause vehicles to drift, resulting in accidents.
Residents have also been told to avoid going to beaches and the sea.
Heavy to moderate rains have hit parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah’s Al Dhaid and Khor Fakkan and Fujairah this morning, according to the NCM.
The UAE’s Storm Centre posted this video from Fujairah:
The country will receive rainfall of different intensities with thunder and lightning at times today. A video the Storm Centre posted captures lightning in Ras Al Khaimah:
The unstable weather will continue tomorrow, with a “significant decrease” in temperatures. Friday and Saturday will also see some rainfall over coastal, Northern and Eastern areas.
In Ras Al Khaimah, patrols have been dispatched to monitor roads and prevent motorists from driving near valleys, the authorities said on Wednesday.
Reiterating the UAE Government's warning, the emirate's emergency and crisis management team had stressed that now is not the time to head to the sea and wadis (valleys).
Maj-Gen Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and head of the local emergency and crisis management team, said the expected rain could lead to gushing water from valleys, as well as turbulence in the sea.
Maj-Gen Al Nuaimi urged residents to prioritise safety and put any outdoor adventures on hold, particularly road trips to the sea.
He also appealed to all drivers to follow the guidelines issued by all authorities in the country to ensure road safety. In case of emergencies, the public can get in touch with the police by dialling 999 or 901.
The MoI and National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) had earlier announced the country’s readiness to “face any emergency that may arise as a result of the prevailing weather condition and its fluctuations”.
Residents were told follow official weather forecasts and adhere to instructions issued by the authorities.
ALSO READ:
Ten days after the announcement, Reyes is still in shock and cannot believe his luck
Institutions to mark 74th India’s Republic Day, where the country celebrates the date on which its constitution came into effect
Inspired by the story of Jessica Cox, the world’s first armless pilot, Launch She supports women empowerment and people of determination
The law stipulates that taxable persons and businesses will be subject to nine per cent corporate tax from the beginning of their first financial year
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
The latest Medical Tourism Index ranks the emirate at number one in the Mena region, and number six in the world
Over 5,000 community members are expected to attend the event organised on Saturday evening
By the end of March 2023, the government entity that records the highest amount of waste reduction will win the challenge