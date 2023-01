UAE on alert: Some schools closed due to heavy rain, unstable weather conditions

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 1:20 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 1:54 PM

Public and private schools in Sharjah's Kalba City and Fujairah dispersed students at 12pm today due to heavy rain and the unstable weather conditions predicted for the next few days. Field trips scheduled today and tomorrow were also cancelled.

School administrations sent text messages and e-mails to parents, stating: “The weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday indicated rainfall of different intensities, and to ensure the safety of students, all school trips scheduled during this school week will be cancelled."

The authorities in the eastern region have taken necessary measures to ensure safety and prevent rainwater from accumulating on roads once heavy rain hits the area.

