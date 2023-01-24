Will it snow in UAE? Temperatures to dip significantly as rains, thunder, lightning forecast

In light of recent unstable weather conditions, the Ministry of Interior and the NCM have also issued tips for residents to follow to keep themselves safe

Temperatures in the UAE dipped to a chilly low of 2.8°C on Tuesday morning, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting further significant drops over the next two days. Thunderstorms are also likely to hit the Emirates on Wednesday and Thursday, as authorities warned of unstable weather conditions.

With a mountain in neighbouring Oman being blanketed in snow, we asked an NCM official if it would snow in the UAE.

“Based on the forecast, the UAE will not be receiving snowfall, but we may experience a drop in temperatures with cold weather and scattered rainfall,” explained a spokesperson from the NCM. “Moderate rainfall is expected in the northern and eastern emirates.”

Oman’s Jebel Shams recorded sub-zero temperatures, with more snow forecast. In the UAE, it will definitely get chillier, as temperatures dip further.

Parts of Fujairah and Sharjah received light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday. Storm Centre posted videos of rains hitting the eastern coast, and people were seen wading through the streets with umbrellas.

A longer video shows muddy rainwater gushing down a valley:

On Wednesday, the country is likely to get rainfall of different intensities with thunder and lightning at times “over scattered areas.” The unstable weather will continue the next day (Thursday), with a “significant decrease” in temperatures.

Friday and Saturday will also see some rainfall over coastal, Northern and Eastern areas.

Tips to follow during unstable weather

The Ministry of Interior and National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the country’s readiness to “face any emergency that may arise as a result of the prevailing weather condition and its fluctuations”.

In separate posts, the ministry and the NCM issued tips to follow during foul weather:

Follow official weather forecasts and adhere to instructions issued by the authorities.

Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If necessary, drive with caution, and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users.

Turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.

