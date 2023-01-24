UAE issues alert as unstable weather conditions are predicted over next few days

Rainfall of different intensities, as well as thunder and lightning, is expected in some areas of the country

By Web Desk Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 11:25 AM

The UAE's Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Tuesday issued a weather alert, urging residents and motorists to adhere to guidelines as 'unstable' conditions are expected over the next few days.

The MoI and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), as well as other entities, assured the public that they are fully prepared for any emergency that may arise during this period.

Residents are warned against sharing misleading news and rumours about weather conditions. "Refer only to official sources for updates and safety instructions," the MoI said in a tweet.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said “unstable” weather conditions could be expected over the next two days. Cloudy conditions will prevail, with rainfall of different intensities, thunder and lightning at times over some areas forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will dip significantly. Winds with speeds of up to 60kmph will kick up dust. Cloudy conditions will prevail on Friday, with rainfall during the day over some areas “especially coastal, Northern and Eastern areas”.

The NCM listed a number of safety tips for motorists:

>> Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If necessary, drive with caution, and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users.

>> Turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.

>> Follow weather forecasts via official channels and be ready to comply with instructions issued by relevant authorities.

>> Avoid spreading rumours and follow official NCM reports.

