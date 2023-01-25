UAE weather: Unstable conditions with thunder, lightning; temperature to drop to 15°C

Authorities have asked public to follow certain tips to keep themselves safe during this time

By Web Desk Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 6:14 AM

The weather in the UAE will be unstable, according to the National Centre of Meterology (NCM).

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy. Convective clouds will bring rainfall, thunder and lightning over scattered areas in the Emirates.

Temperatures are set to reach 24°C in Abu Dhabi and 23°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 15°C and 16°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

Tips to follow during unstable weather

The Ministry of Interior and National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the country’s readiness to “face any emergency that may arise as a result of the prevailing weather condition and its fluctuations”.

In separate posts, the ministry and the NCM issued tips to follow during foul weather:

Follow official weather forecasts and adhere to instructions issued by the authorities.

Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If necessary, drive with caution, and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users.

Turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.

