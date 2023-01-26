UAE weather: Rains to continue with thunder, lightning today; temperature to drop further

More than 500 brands to offer deals on a massive range of items at over 2,000 stores across the city
Unstable weather conditions will continue in the UAE on Thursday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with convective clouds bringing not just rain, but thunder and lightning as well over some areas of the country.
Temperatures will decrease in general. They are set to reach 18°C in Abu Dhabi and 19°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 15°C and 16°C respectively.
Moderate to strong winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
