Dubai: Union Coop offers 25% discount on products for quake-hit Turkey and Syria

Over the past few days, thousands of UAE volunteers have come together to help the victims of the two country

By A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 5:58 PM

Dubai’s Union Coop has announced a 25 per cent discount on basic and other food and non-food products for all involved in charitable assistance and relief work in Turkey and Syria.

The natural calamity has affected thousands of families in both countries and this initiative by Union Coop will help benefit those affected.

With chances of finding more survivors growing more remote, the toll in both Turkey and Syria from Monday's (Feb 6) earthquake and major aftershocks rose above 30,000 and looked set to keep growing.

“Union Coop will be offering discounts on essentials such as tents, blankets, mattresses, towels, mats, detergents, food and non-food items, and other basic commodities that can be provided to the victims and their families. Additionally, Union Coop strives to meet all requests of the concerned authorities in packaging activity as a part of its contribution towards humanitarian and charitable work,” the government-backed retailer said.

“This initiative also comes within its national responsibility stemming from Emirati heritage and traditions based on which the UAE community was established,” it said.

Thousands of community members on Saturday gathered at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) and Expo City Dubai — helping collect and pack vital care packets for the victims of the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week.

Twenty-seven aid planes have so far been sent to the two countries, while search-and-rescue teams are working around the clock, hoping to save more lives. Last night, the crew saved an 11-year-old child and an elderly man who had been trapped under the rubble for nearly 120 hours.

In the UAE, volunteers, humanitarian organisations, and government entities are coming together to mobilise relief. The Emirates Red Crescent is leading a 'Bridges of Good' campaign, through which residents can offer help.

