Watch: Thousands of UAE volunteers come together to help earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria as humanitarian drive begins

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 3:24 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 4:49 PM

Thousands of community members on Saturday gathered at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) and Expo City Dubai — helping collect and pack vital care packets for the victims of the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week. The video above is a clip shared by Expo City Dubai this morning.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the ‘Bridges of Giving’ campaign was launched with overwhelming participation of volunteers. Besides mobilising relief, Good Samaritans in the UAE can also share their blessings in the form of donations.

From tomorrow, the ERC and the partnering UAE humanitarian and charitable organisations will directly collect donations in cash and in-kind over the course of two weeks.

Those interested in donating can log on to: http://emiratesrc.ae/relief/. Alternatively, those interested in contributing to the campaign can register via: volunteers.ae.

ERC has released a list of its donation sites spread across the seven emirates:

Abu Dhabi: ERC centre headquarters, Carrefour on Airport road, Marina Mall Caravan, Shahama - Baniyas Cooperative Society, Al Najda Street, Khalifa City, Baniyas City, Baniyas and Al Shawamekh.

Al Ain: Centre headquarters, Al Ain Coop Warehouse.

Al Dhafra: Centre headquarters, Liwa City Office, Commodity office, Dhanna office, Delma office and Marfa office.

Dubai: Centre headquarters, Umm Ramool and Al Quoz.

Sharjah: Centre headquarters, Nakheelat Authority office, Sharjah Cooperative Society – Helwan, Sharjah Cooperative Society in Al Dhaid and Lulu Hypermarket in Al Hazana.

Fujairah: Centre headquarters, Al Bustan Hall, Masafi Council – Dibba Al Fujairah, Bidiyah Council – Bidiyah, Omamah Bint Abi Al Aas School in Khor Fakkan, Fujairah Exhibition Centre.

Umm Al Quwain: Centre headquarters

Ajman: Centre headquarters, Ajman Society of Social and Cultural Development, City Centre Ajman, Ajman Markets Cooperative Society in Al Jurf and Ajman Markets Cooperative Society in Rumailah.

Ras Al Khaimah: Centre headquarters, Shaam Hospital, Al Mairid, Al Hilal Al Hosn Caravan, Hyper Ramez, Manar Mall, Al Hamra Mall, Al Naeem City Center, LuLu Hypermarket in RAK Mall, Ras Al Khaimah Cooperative Society

