Emirati squad saves child, man 120 hours after Turkey earthquake

This offer applies to all etisalat and du customers and is available for a limited time
Emirati search and rescue squads succeeded in saving two people in Turkey as part of the UAE's 'Gallant Knight/2' operation to support the victims of the recent earthquake.
The first was an 11-year-old child, while the second was a man between fifties and sixties.
The Emirati team worked incredibly hard during the operation to save the two victims in the Kahramanmaraş province until it was successful, after they had been trapped among the rubble for nearly 120 hours.
The survivors have been successfully treated by the involved medical professionals, and they are currently in good health.
ALSO READ:
This offer applies to all etisalat and du customers and is available for a limited time
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his greetings to Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sudani on the occasion of his country hosting of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup
The 2 forums will bring together thought leaders from across the region and the world to discuss new opportunities to advance gender balance and the participation of women in government
The tournament has drawn 120 professional riders representing 20 teams from across the world
Royal family members, citizens perform funeral prayer for mother of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's wife
Leaders explore new opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations
The slight change in the Probe’s orbit will allow it to capture new observations of Deimos, while capturing data on the red planet’s atmosphere
A video that has surfaced online shows roughly 10 men pulling and tugging as they attempt to move the beached fish back to safety