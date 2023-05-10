Dubai: Saudi national wins $1 million in latest Duty Free draw

An American participant and two Indian nationals will be driving away in luxury vehicles

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 4:11 PM

A Saudi national has been added to the growing list of dollar-millionaires of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion as the latest draw was conducted on Wednesday.

Ahmed Dewedar won the $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire Series 422 with ticket number 2625, which he purchased online on April 27.

Dewedar — who is the 12th Saudi national to have won the top prize since the start of the promotion in 1999 — is currently unreachable, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound wealth.

Three others were about to drive away in luxury vehicles as their entries were picked in the latest Finest Surprise draw.

Mazen B, an American national based in Abu Dhabi, won a BMW X5 M Competition (Dravit Grey Metallic) car. A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 11 years now, Mazen works for the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi.

Two Indian nationals also won a luxury motorbike each.

Rayhanath Rayees won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Manhattan Metallic) motorbike, while Geetanjali Kapoor won a BMW S 1000 R (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike.

The draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's COO, Ramesh Cidambil; Yousef Al Khalid, senior manager for external affairs and employee services; Salim Ibrahim, senior manager for retail sales; Thankachan Varghese, senior manager for retail support; and Shafique Ansari, terminal operation manager for retail. Selvyno Fernandes, terminal operation manager for Retail, joined in during the draw for the Finest Surprise promotion.