UAE: Indian expat who lost job due to Covid wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

An engineer also became an instant millionaire after participating for two years

By Web Desk Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 1:08 PM

Indian expat Sumair lived in the UAE for six years until he was laid off when Covid-19 hit in 2020. Now, he has become a millionaire, thanks to his lucky stars and the Mahzooz draw.

Sumair, a 36-year-old father, is now in Qatar, working as an oil and gas supervisor since 2022. He may not be in the UAE anymore but he never stopped participating in Mahzooz since 2021.

He frequently works remotely at sea, so he adds Dh250 to his Mahzooz credit at the start of every week to participate in the draw when he returns from his duty. At the 126th draw, he scooped the guaranteed Dh1-million weekly prize.

"This is awesome, really awesome, and it comes at the right time as I was seriously considering buying a property. When I informed my wife of my win, she was sceptical at first, but when I sent her a screenshot of my Mahzooz account balance, she believed me," said an elated Sumair. He also intends to donate 10 per cent of his windfall to charity.

Lucky engineer

Another Indian expat in Qatar bagged the raffle prize in the latest draw.

Shahabaz, a mechanical engineer, became the ninth guaranteed millionaire. He has actively participated in Mahzooz for two years but still, he found it hard to believe that his fortune has changed on May 6, as the draw unfolded.

“I watched the live draw online along with my friends and was blown away when I saw my name on the screen,” said Shahabaz.

Currently studying for her master's degree in India, his wife was the first to hear about his victory back home. She immediately called him, and they celebrated over the phone.

“Everyone has a chance to make it big with Mahzooz since the participation costs AED 35 only. Thank you, Mahzooz, for this great moment and for helping me secure my family’s future” added Shahabaz.

To date, Mahzooz has created 42 millionaires, making it one of the country's most popular weekly draws among overseas participants.

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly raffle draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

