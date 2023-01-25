UAE: Expat wins twice his share of Dh1-million prize, thanks to Mahzooz hack

He says he has always joined the draw in this way but the difference was that, this time, he got lucky

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 1:05 PM

A Palestinian expat just proved how a Mahzooz hack could work wonders — as he won twice his prize in the latest draw.

Adnan, a 36-year-old business owner who has been living in the UAE for the past 20 years, began participating in Mahzooz just six months ago.

When he started joining, he had always bought two Mahzooz water bottles and chose the exact set of numbers for each line.

He didn't expect he would win but, last week, he ended up being one of the Dh1-million prize winners — and since he had two tickets, he won twice his share.

The prize was awarded to 22 people, with 21 others getting Dh43,478 each and Adnan bagging nearly Dh87,000.

“I always buy two water bottles for every draw and this time was no different. What was different this week, is my luck. I will continue to participate in Mahzooz hoping that one day, I will be the winner of Dh10 million,” said the expat.

Adnan is still coming to terms with his big win and has not informed his family members or made any plans, but it has become a topic of discussion among his friends, who have now joined Mahzooz hoping that they would become millionaires.

Double-draw winners are not uncommon, and they occur more frequently than one might think, according to Mahzooz. Adnan is a living proof that luck could be on one’s side twice in the same draw.

Joining all the way from Australia

Yasir, a 36-year-old customer service executive from Australia, considers his holiday in Dubai to be his lucky charm because he became acquainted with Mahzooz while on vacation in the UAE.

He began participating in Mahzooz while on vacation and now he became a regular participant, joining the draw all the way from Australia. Yasir will undoubtedly celebrate the upcoming Australia Day in grand style with his family and his big win.

The 112th Mahzooz Super Saturday draws saw a cosmopolitan mix of winners. Besides Palestinian and Australian winners, Uzbek, Egyptian, Italian, Indian, and Filipino nationals also shared the second prize of Dh1 million.

The 112th draw also saw three winners taking home Dh100,000 each at the raffle draw. The winning raffle numbers were 28692140, 28752052, and 28579896, which belonged to Sajeev and Nirav from India, and Gilberto from the Philippines, respectively.

