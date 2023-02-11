Dubai Police urge drivers to follow safety rules for dune-bashing

Some 3,000 brochures — detailing the dos and don'ts — have been distributed among motorists in desert areas

By Web Desk Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 1:33 PM

The Dubai Police have rolled out an awareness campaign urging drivers to observe all safety precautions when going out into the desert for a dune-bashing escapade.

Desert safari — the more popular term used to market the experience — is a must-try adventure for both residents and tourists, especially during the winter season.

To ensure public safety, the Dubai Police launched the initiative specifically for drivers of tour companies operating in Al Aweer, Lahbab and Margham desert areas, according to Brig Khalfan Al Jallaf, director of the Tourist Police Department.

During the sessions under the 'Tour Dubai Safely' campaign, drivers were briefed about a number of dos and don'ts:

>> Prepare vehicles for possible obstacles and bumpy conditions in the desert.

>> Adjust tyre pressures,

>> Always bring off-road emergency supplies, which must include a safety kit and other necessities.

>> Switch to four-wheel drive and drive slowly and steadily so you can manoeuvre easily across the desert.

Brig Al Jallaf said 3,000 awareness brochures were distributed among 1,500 drivers in the Lahbab area, 1,000 in Al Aweer, and 500 in Margham. In case of emergencies in the desert, the public may contact the Dubai Police on 999.

The initiative was organised by the Tourist Police Department, Lahbab Police Station, and Al Faqa'a Police Station.

