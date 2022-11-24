Dubai Police slash emergency response time to 2.34 minutes

Motorists told to take alternative routes and give way to emergency vehicles
The Dubai Police have recorded an average response time of 2.34 minutes to ‘extreme emergencies’ in 2021. The target was six minutes.
The force’s emergency number (999) received over 5.3 million calls last year. Officials of the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre said 99.6 per cent of the emergency calls were answered within 10 seconds, compared to 99 per cent in the previous year.
These statistics were revealed during an annual inspection of the Operations Department.
Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the non-emergency call centre (901) handled 675,287 calls last year, compared to 701,569 in the year before.
The officer was briefed on the force’s latest artificial intelligence-enabled projects. He reviewed the RASD programme — a smartphone application officers can use to scan vehicles and see if they are wanted, and a project to upgrade CCTV security cameras across the emirate.
Major-General Al Mansouri urged the public to understand the difference between (901) and the emergency hotline (999). The latter must be dialed only in cases of emergencies.
