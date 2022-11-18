Look: Dubai Police chief, top officers take part in fitness challenge

The venue is hosting several activities like yoga, dance, gymnastics sessions and football as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge
As Dubai turns into an open-air gym, the emirate's top police officers join residents as they lace up their trainers and sweat it out in fitness classes.
Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, was among thise who took part in the force's 'Sports Open Day' at the Dubai Police Academy.
Held as part of this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the event featured several activities, including 'Leaders Walk', a cycling race, football, and paddle tennis.
A number of officers were also honoured: First-Corporal Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Hammadi for winning several local and international sports competitions; and First Policeman Ammar Ahmed Al Khudairi for obtaining two Guinness World Records for football 'hot stepper' tricks and for winning first place in performance ball at a regional level.
Al Marri was joined by Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, the council's assistant secretary-general. The event also saw a great turnout of other top officials, directors, a number of employees, and executives from other government entities.
The Dubai Police Rehabilitation and Readiness Enhancement Centre also participated in the event through a mini-exhibition, which provided the participants with advice and guidance on healthy nutrition.
