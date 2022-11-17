Dubai athlete to swim 18km around the Palm Jumeirah in record-breaking bid

He will be joined by people of determination, the athletic community, and other professional swimmers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 2:54 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 3:28 PM

Dubai-based athlete Alex Millington will be attempting to set a new world record by doing a historic first-ever open water swim around Palm Jumeirah, along with people of determination, the athletic community and other professional swimmers.

At sunrise on Saturday, November 19, Alex will begin swimming the 18km stretch from Palm West Beach around the Palm Jumeirah’s open waters in 30-minute intervals. The CrossFit athlete, who competed in the UAE Government Games alongside Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is expected to complete the swim in 6-8 hours, depending on the weather.

Celebrate Inclusivity

The never attempted before swim during the Dubai Fitness Challenge will be in collaboration with inclusive talent agency Touch, which represents experts and leaders across multiple industries, to celebrate diversity, inclusivity and empowerment in sports.

During the swim, Alex will be supported by professional swimmers, including Kevin Paul, two-time gold Paralympian; Mike Bourne, Commonwealth gold medalist; Perry Gardner, British record holder for the 100 metre freestyle relay; Izabella Blacklock, British nationals and relay medalist from 2013 to 2017; Rhianna Bennett, two-time silver and bronze British nationals winner and Janna Ashgari, 18-year-old swimmer and fifth in the World in Oceanman Championships rankings.

During the last 500 metres, Alex will be joined by youth swimmers from clubs across Dubai and other qualified athletes. In the final 25 metres of the swim, he will be accompanied by children and adults of determination and their families.

The people of determination participating in this challenge come from diverse backgrounds, having talents and achievements in a range of fields, such as gymnastics, arts and poetry.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel, the organisers of the swim, said that the social impact initiative will promote inclusivity and happiness among residents and visitors.

“This historic event during the Dubai Fitness Challenge will bring the entire community together to support and uplift these amazing athletes and participants of all ages and abilities, as they attempt to create a new record,” he said.

