Dubai Fitness Challenge: World's largest fun run to hit Sheikh Zayed Road on Nov 20

Dubai Metro will operate from 3:30am and will be the easiest way to travel to and from the start point

Photo: Supplied

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 4:19 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 4:20 PM

Dubai residents and visitors are gearing up to take over the emirate's arterial road, the Sheikh Zayed Road, on November 20 for the World's largest fun run - Dubai Run, one of the key highlights of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

Runners of all ages and fitness abilities can register and enjoy a once-a-year chance to run along Sheikh Zayed Road. The fourth edition of Dubai Run offers runners two routes: a 10km route and a 5km route.

The 5km route, suitable for runners of all ages and abilities, begins on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future, passes the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and ends near Dubai Mall.

While the 10km route follows Sheikh Zayed Road to the Dubai Canal, then returns towards the Trade Centre before ending on Al Mustaqbal Street near DIFC. This longer route is better suited to more experienced runners.

Participants must register and collect their official numbered bib from a number of convenient locations.

Ibn Battuta Mall (India Court, near the Elephant Clock

Dubai Hills Mall (first floor, near FitnGlam)

City Centre Deira (level 2, near Aloft Hotel)

Bib distribution is open during normal mall opening hours on Thursday 17, Friday 18 and Saturday 19 November.

On the big day

Runners should arrive at the time nominated during the registration process; starting from 4am to ensure everyone reaches on time for the run’s start at 6:30am.

Dubai Metro will operate from 3:30am and will be the easiest way to travel to and from Dubai Run. Runners taking the metro should have a NOL card with Dh15 credit to use transport.

If you are running the 5km route, head for Emirates Towers or DIFC metro stations to start your run. If you are on the 10km route, head for World Trade Centre or Max stations.

For those who prefer to drive, there is limited parking available near all metro stations. Alternatively, park at one of the Dubai World Trade Centre car parks for the 10km route, or at Dubai Mall for the 5km route where participants can make their way to the start line using Dubai Metro.

Some roads will be closed to create the Dubai Run routes and ensure a safe space for people to enjoy their run.

ALSO READ:

Keep yourself hydrated

Hydration is key during Dubai Run, and Mai Dubai will provide water stations at the start and finish lines as well as along both routes to make sure participants have access to water throughout the event.

A total of 146,000 runners, joggers, wheelers and walkers participated in Dubai Run presented in 2021, setting a record for the number of participants and making it the largest community fitness event in the world.

This year, even greater numbers are expected to join and turn Sheikh Zayed Road to a sea of green with runners wearing their Sun & Sand Sports t-shirts.

This year, Dubai Fitness Challenge is bringing its biggest line-up to date, with an exhilarating month of fun and inclusive fitness activities across two fitness villages: DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, and RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village, 19 community fitness hubs, a host of sporting events and thousands of free classes taking places all over the city.