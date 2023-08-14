Dubai Police seize 4,172 vehicles, motorcycles in first half of 2023

By Web Desk Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 4:55 PM

The Dubai Police seized 4,172 vehicles and motorcycles during the first half of this year for violating traffic laws.

These include the likes of heavily modifying cars with power boosters to increase the engine speed and causing nuisance and disturbance to residents.

During the same period, a total of 8,786 electric scooters and bicycles were also confiscated due to riders' failure to adhere to the technical requirements outlined in Executive Council Resolution No 13 of 2022, which regulates the use of bicycles in the emirate of Dubai, aligning with the continuous efforts to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city.

The announcement was revealed during the General Department of Traffic performance review meeting for the second quarter of the current year, chaired by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

He emphasized the crucial role of the General Department of Traffic in traffic management and enhancing public safety on the roads, in line with strategic objectives of reducing the traffic fatality rate per 100,000 population.

He also highlighted the collaborative endeavours of the department's team in raising awareness among community members, working in partnership with strategic partners from diverse government departments and police stations, as well as public and private entities.

