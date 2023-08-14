UAE ministry announces August 28 as 'A Day without Accidents'

On this day, efforts will be focused on educating citizens on traffic rules, regulations, and safe driving practices

Photo: Shihab/KT

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 1:43 PM

UAE's Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with local police authorities, has set August 28 as the day for an initiative called 'A Day Without Accidents'.

On this day, efforts will be focused on educating citizens on traffic rules, regulations, and safe driving practices.

Brig. Gen. Eng. Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, Head of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior said, "Our efforts will continue consistently, especially in the field of awareness, according to the plans prepared for the year 2023. "

He added: "The choice of August 28 was made to coincide with the start of the school year, creating a preventive occasion where all sectors of society, both public and private, work towards accident-free roads and without hazards. "

The campaign is geared towards fostering unity within the local community, involving institutions and individuals, on a national traffic safety day.

With a focus on reinforcing safety principles and conducting extensive awareness efforts across universities, institutions, and even private companies.

The annual campaign is a huge success, with the Dubai Police reporting a “remarkable decrease in traffic accidents” on the day last year.

An officer had stressed the campaign's four-year track record of success, with zero fatalities in school zones on the first day of school and increased public traffic awareness.

The initiative seeks to create a sense of responsibility among all members of the community, from institutions to individuals, in order to achieve accident-free roads.

ALSO READ: