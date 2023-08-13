UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Safer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the operation has safeguarded the region and the world from an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe

Oil from the tanker FSO Safer (L) is transferred to the UN purchased vessel Nautica, in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. — AFP

By Wam Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 8:30 PM

The UAE has welcomed the United Nations' announcement of the successful operation of unloading oil from the decaying tanker FSO Safer off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts of the United Nations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, and donor countries for the support provided to facilitate the operation to unload oil from the decaying tanker, which safeguarded the region and the world from an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe.

The UN said on Friday it had completed the removal of more than 1 million barrels of oil from the decaying supertanker off Yemen's Red Sea coast, averting a potential environmental disaster.

ALSO READ:

UN officials and activists have been warning for years that the entire Red Sea coastline was at risk, as the rusting Safer tanker could have ruptured or exploded, spilling four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.