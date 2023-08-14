Dubai: Vehicle catches fire on Sheikh Zayed Road; police urge caution

The incident happened under the Expo bridge in the direction of Abu Dhabi

Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 3:42 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 3:54 PM

A vehicle caught fire on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai on Monday, reported Dubai Police.

The incident is said to have happened under the Expo bridge in the direction of the Abu Dhabi.

The authority informed residents of the incident through social platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Residents are asked to take caution while driving and be safe.