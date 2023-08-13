UAE: Resident honoured for reporting reckless driver through Dubai police programme

Dubai Police are keen on strengthening community partnership and reinforcing a sense of responsibility among residents

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 12:32 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 1:36 PM

The Dubai Police Traffic General Department honoured resident Ellie Marie Perrier for helping the department through the 'We Are All Police’ programme.

Colonel Muhammad Al Qaydi, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic, presented a certificate of appreciation to Perrier, while emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the community and police.

He also highlighted how the Dubai Police are keen to strengthen community partnership and reinforce the sense of responsibility among residents of the emirate.

Colonel Al Qaydi noted that many motorists experience reckless driving on the roads. It is important to report these instances as they can cost the lives of people.

We Are All Police programme

The Dubai Police launched the 'We Are All Police’ programme to encourage residents to act as citizen police. There are several ways that the general public can report negative behaviours on the roads.

Dubai residents can take photos of violations and crimes and share it with the Dubai Police on the Police Eye app or the Smart Police Station app. They can also log into the website of e-crime or report instances by calling 'We Are All Police' on the number 901.

Some of the violations that can be reported include reckless driving, motorists stopping on pedestrian crossing and wrongful parking. All complaints should be accompanied by photographs. The complainant can also include a brief note, if needed.

It is important to note that it is illegal to post any such photos on social media. Posting photographs, videos or comments on social media platforms which invade someone's privacy and personal life could attract imprisonment of at least six months and penalties from Dh150,000 to Dh500,000.

Responding to reports

Dubai Police have also clarified that there is no knee-jerk reaction to getting reports and that all complaints are investigated thoroughly.

The public can report reckless drivers and traffic violations conveniently using the Dubai Police smart app or calling 'We Are All Police' on the number 901.

"We don't issue fines against individuals after immediately receiving the report,” he confirmed. “We first verify the report, check available cameras and systems, and contact to warn violators before issuing any tickets."

Meanwhile, Perrier thanked the Dubai Police for this recognition and encouraged other members of the community to engage actively with the 'We Are All Police' programme to report any negative behaviour.

ALSO READ: