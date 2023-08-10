Dubai: New sewing facility opens for inmates, giving them chance to earn a living

Fashion items sewn by the inmates shall be sold in the market

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 5:05 PM

A sewing facility, established especially for inmates, has been inaugurated in Dubai. It was project led by the Dubai Police's General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, in collaboration with Danube Group.

The facility was built to offer inmates an opportunity to learn, train, and acquire a skill that allows them to earn a living and support their families, said Brig Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments.

"Upon completing their sentences, they will also have the chance to pursue a respectable profession, leading them back to the right path," he said.

Operating under the guidance of experienced professionals, the sewing facility is designed to produce fashion items and clothes that meet the demands of the local market, said Shabnam Nassar, director of the facility.

Items sewn by the inmates will then be introduced to the public market.

The facility will educate and train inmates, equipping them with vocational skills as part of the rehabilitation and reintegration process.

Brig Julfar thanked Danube Group for its unwavering support for male and female inmates. The company, he said, played a key role in inmates' professional and educational growth journey, whether by assisting them in establishing their projects upon release or creating future career opportunities.

Rizwan Sajan, executive director of Danube Group, expressed his gratitude for the fruitful cooperation with the Dubai Police, praising the force's significant humanitarian role in enhancing safety and security within the community.

ALSO READ: