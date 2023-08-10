Dubai: New sewing facility opens for inmates, giving them chance to earn a living

More than 15 million have availed of the services and facilities provided by these recreational spaces
A sewing facility, established especially for inmates, has been inaugurated in Dubai. It was project led by the Dubai Police's General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, in collaboration with Danube Group.
The facility was built to offer inmates an opportunity to learn, train, and acquire a skill that allows them to earn a living and support their families, said Brig Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments.
"Upon completing their sentences, they will also have the chance to pursue a respectable profession, leading them back to the right path," he said.
Operating under the guidance of experienced professionals, the sewing facility is designed to produce fashion items and clothes that meet the demands of the local market, said Shabnam Nassar, director of the facility.
Items sewn by the inmates will then be introduced to the public market.
The facility will educate and train inmates, equipping them with vocational skills as part of the rehabilitation and reintegration process.
Brig Julfar thanked Danube Group for its unwavering support for male and female inmates. The company, he said, played a key role in inmates' professional and educational growth journey, whether by assisting them in establishing their projects upon release or creating future career opportunities.
Rizwan Sajan, executive director of Danube Group, expressed his gratitude for the fruitful cooperation with the Dubai Police, praising the force's significant humanitarian role in enhancing safety and security within the community.
ALSO READ:
More than 15 million have availed of the services and facilities provided by these recreational spaces
As Noura shared her experiences and the challenges she faced in exploring the world, the President encouraged her to keep going, emphasising the importance of promoting understanding among diverse cultures
Religion was named as the most important to personal identity by 30% of the respondents in the Levant
Authorities identified and tracked down the motorists after a clip of the stunts was shared on social media
Team of 64 women donned some of the finest and rarest handloom sarees to create awareness about the art of weaving just in time for the Indian Independence Day
Residents are warned about the risks, offered practical guidance to avoid the dangers that could result in injuries or even deaths
Even as temperatures rise, this bustling place draws crowds with activities, events, shopping, and more
Pupils recount heartbreaking stories they heard of workers losing thousands of dirhams in these scams