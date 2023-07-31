Look: Dubai Police reunite lonely jail inmate with son

Expressing their gratitude, the father-son duo said they had previously met only virtually

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 4:07 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 4:08 PM

Emotional scenes unfolded at a jail in Dubai after the police flew down an inmate’s son and facilitated their reunion.

The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions arranged the surprise visit after noticing that the inmate would always draw his son’s pictures during group activities.

On the day of the reunion, the police informed the inmate that he had a visitor. The father was taken aback as he never had any visitors.

According to Brigadier Marwan Jalfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, the inmate was so stunned on seeing his son that he burst into tears. "The heart-warming reunion was an incredibly moving moment,” the officer said.

The inmate had learned how to draw as part of the department’s educational and vocational programmes. "He often expressed his longing for his son through drawing,” said Brigadier Jalfar.

Expressing their gratitude, the father-son duo said they had previously met only virtually.

The reunion was made possible through the 'Inmate Happiness' initiative, a humanitarian gesture aimed at easing the experiences of inmates as they serve their sentences.

ALSO READ: