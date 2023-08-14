UAE: Dh4 billion confiscated in money laundering cases, 187 'most wanted' people apprehended

It has also helped solve 521 cases of money laundering over the past two years

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 2:01 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 2:04 PM

The UAE helped solve 521 cases of money laundering and collaborated with international law enforcement agencies to apprehend 187 individuals wanted globally, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Monday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the MoI noted the combined efforts have led to confiscations of over Dh 4billion over the past two years.

The ministry said, “This highlights the nation's integrated approach and is aligned with the UAE's strong stance against crime and the promotion of a safe society."

More details to follow