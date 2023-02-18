Dubai Police announce new diploma programme in 'explosive science'

The Director of the Explosives Security Department has confirmed that this innovative and new program is the world's first

Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023

The Dubai Police General Command has launched a 2-year academic diploma in the field of explosives science called "Applied Explosives Science and Technology of Munitions".

Major General Prof. Dr. Ghaith Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs, reaffirmed the keenness of Dubai Police, in cooperation with its partners, to enhance and achieve the national strategic pillars and objectives in the field of providing safety and security.

"The programme aims to enhance the expertise and capabilities of security personnel in dealing with explosives, detecting them, and defusing bombs, thus ensuring a 100% success rate in explosives security," he indicated.

Colonel Hisham Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Explosives Security Department at Dubai Police, has confirmed that this innovative and new program is the world's first.

"It features four scientific courses that obtained intellectual compilations, and it has also obtained a special intellectual compilation from the Ministry of Economy. The program is also approved by the Dubai Knowledge Authority," he said.

Colonel Al Suwaidi added that the program's innovative idea has already contributed to a radical change in the security system at the Explosives Security Department.

"The Department has received nine international memberships from reputable organizations such as the International Technical Committee IETC and the Institute of Explosive Engineers IEXPE, as well as 11 memberships at the federal level," he concluded.

