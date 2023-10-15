Dubai: Dh1,933,735 won by 129,068 participants in latest Mahzooz Saturday Millions'

The first relief centre for the Compassion for Gaza campaign will open today in Abu Dhabi; here's how to volunteer
Following the recent prize structure change aiming at multiplying the number of winners, UAE’s weekly draw - Mahzooz Saturday Millions, stood true to its promise at the 150th draws and awarded 129,068 winners a total prize of Dh1,933,735.
While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 129,068 winners scored victory as follows:
As part of Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ newest prize structure, where 3 lucky participants win the Triple 100 'GUARANTEED' raffle prize of Dh300,000, the 150h draws awarded the holders of ID 39258002, ID 39201662 and ID 39378317 Dh100,000 each.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of Dh20,000,000, the second prize of 150,000, the third prize of Dh150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth Dh35 and the fifth prize of Dh5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant Dh100,000 every week to three GUARANTEED raffle winners.
ALSO READ:
The first relief centre for the Compassion for Gaza campaign will open today in Abu Dhabi; here's how to volunteer
Found in a severe state of exhaustion, he was airlifted to a hospital in the emirate
Temperatures are set to reach a low of 21ºC today
The prize was meant to be presented to Adania Shibli, whose novel
The march is a part of Dubai Police's social awareness aimed at reinforcing the values of tolerance, unity, and social cohesion
The authority had advised drivers to remain careful and maintain their safety
Perpetrators may also face jail time of up to more than one year
WhatsApp users reported issues while sending messages on the app, both on mobile and desktop, on Saturday morning