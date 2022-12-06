Dh30 million winner: Indian car wash worker with Dh1,500 salary takes home massive Big Ticket prize

"It was an unbelievable moment. This is Allah’s blessing," Kathar Hussain says

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 11:52 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 1:42 PM

A worker at a car wash company in Sharjah earning Dh1,500 is over the moon after winning Dh30 million in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket raffle draw held on Saturday evening.

Kathar Hussain, who hails from Tiruchirappalli city in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, is the biggest grand prize winner in Big Ticket’s history. However, the show hosts Richard and Bouchra were unable to reach him as he was on a vacation to his native place and had switched off his mobile phone. But luckily, he was watching the draw live and immediately flew back to Sharjah on Sunday.

“It was an unbelievable moment. This is Allah’s blessing. Otherwise, how can a person earning Dh1,500 win a Dh30 million grand prize,” said Hussain.

To buy tickets, Hussain along with his friend and colleague Devaraj, who earned Dh1,200, would save money from their small salary and tips they get from customers.

“I have been residing here since 2017 and working at a car wash service centre. I have been able to purchase tickets some 7-8 times over the past five years. I used to save money each month and then along with my friend Devaraj’s contributions, buy a ticket,” said Hussain. He turned 27 on November 11, a day when he got the winning ticket number 206975 delivered to him through Big Ticket’s cash-on-delivery option.

“I bought the ticket online on November 6 but took its delivery on my birthday. It turned out to be lucky.”

Despite the unexpected windfall, Hussain plans to continue to live and work in the UAE.

“I will start my own business here. I will continue to be with people who supported me, like my manager, who helped me a lot at my workplace. Back home, I have two brothers and a sister. I wish to bring them here and live happily as a family.”

Now, on January 3, Big Ticket will offer its biggest ever prize of Dh35 million. But Hussain won’t be buying tickets for the draw and letting others try their luck.

“No, I won’t be trying my luck again. Whatever Allah has given me is enough.”

