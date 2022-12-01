UAE: Big Ticket announces biggest cash prize; Dh35 million up for grabs

Customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to walk away with 1kg of 24 carat gold every week

By Web Desk Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 1:45 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 1:54 PM

Big Ticket has announced their largest cash prize yet. The lucky grand prize winner in their next draw will take home an enormous amount of Dh35 million!

Anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to win this amount on January 3.

Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to walk away with 1kg of 24 carat gold every week.

In addition to the grand prize, a second prize amount of Dh1 million will be announced and three lucky winners will take home Dh100,000 each.

Big Ticket fans can catch the live draw in person by attending the free outdoor event held next to the Arrivals Hall at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 7.30pm, or by logging onto Big Ticket’s official YouTube channel and new Facebook page.

Customers who purchase Dream Car tickets will have the opportunity to win a luxurious Maserati on January 3. Each of these tickets costs Dh150 and, as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.

Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

