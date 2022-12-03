Indian expat in Sharjah wins Dh30-million Big Ticket prize

Kathar Hussain bought his winning ticket number 206975 on November 6

Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 8:36 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 8:51 PM

An Indian expat based in Sharjah won Dh30 million in Big Ticket’s raffle draw number 246 held in Abu Dhabi International Airport on Saturday evening.

Kathar Hussain, the new millionaire, bought his winning ticket number 206975 on November 6. However, when show host Richard called him to inform about the windfall, his phone was switched off.

Hussian purchased the ticket through cash on delivery service.

“He bought two tickets and won with his free ticket in 2+1 free offer,” Richard said.

So far this year, Big Ticket has given away more than 100 cash prizes. And going a few notch higher than this month’s grand prize money, Big Ticket’s next draw will offer its biggest jackpot of Dh35 million, which will be held on January 3.

