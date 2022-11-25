Abu Dhabi: Expat wins Dh1-million Big Ticket prize while attending Fifa World Cup in Qatar

After hearing about the raffle draw, he started purchasing tickets with two of his friends for the past year and a half

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 10:28 AM

A Dubai resident, who works as a hotel manager, could hardly believe his luck when he won Dh1 million through the Big Ticket’s weekly electronic draw held in Abu Dhabi.

Interestingly, Hari Jayaram was in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup when he received the phone call from Big Ticket organisers.

He has been living in the UAE for the past eight years. After hearing about Big Ticket, he started purchasing tickets with two of his friends for the past year and a half.

“I am thrilled to have won. I hope to still win the Dh30-million grand prize,” Jayaram said.

People who buy tickets this month automatically enter into a weekly electronic draw that will see one winner take home the Dh1-million cash prize every week. Also, they stand the chance to win the Dh30-million grand prize on December 3.

Last week, Varsha Gunda, who is on a visit here, bagged the weekly prize. She started buying tickets after hearing about Big Ticket through social media and has been doing so for the past three years.

While her husband currently lives and works in the UAE, Varsha moved back to India a couple of years ago. She was overjoyed that, after years of trying, she’s finally won. Although Varsha hasn’t decided how to use her unexpected windfall, she will continue trying her luck in hopes of winning the grand prize one day.

Tickets can be bought online or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.