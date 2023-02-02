Video: Abu Dhabi Police arrest reckless driver for violating 3 traffic rules

Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 10:42 AM

The Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a driver who was caught carelessly weaving in and out of traffic. Reckless driving — especially when it endangers road users' lives — is a serious traffic violation punishable by hefty fines.

Captured by the police's cameras on the roads, the motorist is seen swerving his way to his destination.

Although there weren't too many cars on the highway he was travelling on, the driver refused to stay in his lane and even tailgated other vehicles, nearly causing a collision multiple times.

Scroll up to watch the video shared by the Abu Dhabi Police. The authorities listed the three rules that the driver violated:

1. Overtaking from the right side in a dangerous manner

Wrong overtaking is punishable by Dh600 and 6 black points.

2. Overtaking from the shoulder of the road

This is a serious violation that can get a driver fined Dh1,000 and 6 black points.

3. Not maintaining safe distance from other vehicles

This violation is punishable by a Dh400 fine and 4 black points.

The drivers' reckless behaviour led to traffic confusion and endangered other motorists on the road, according to the police.

The authority urges the public to drive carefully, ensure the road is clear before overtaking, use indicators, and refrain from using the emergency lane.

