UAE: Man loses lawsuit against ex-wife over ownership of vehicle worth Dh290,000

He claimed that the couple had a verbal agreement to transfer the car to his name when they were still married

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 8:26 AM

An Al Ain resident who sued his ex-wife demanding that she returns the vehicle he registered in her names or pays him Dh290,000, the equivalent of its value, has had his lawsuit dismissed.

The man had filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife demanding that she transfer ownership of the vehicle to his name, or pay him Dh290,000, the value of vehicle.

He claimed that he was the actual owner of the vehicle and should be returned to him.

The man said in his lawsuit that he had agreed with his ex-wife to register the vehicle in her name when they were still married, but in actuality, it belonged to him. He also submitted a copy of the financing account statement for the vehicle payment which was issued by the bank.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff demanded that he and his ex-wife be ordered to take an oath with regard to the oral agreement they made regarding the vehicle in question.

The woman’s lawyer had submitted a memorandum in which her client requested the dismissal of the lawsuit because it was baseless and that the man didn’t provide sufficient evidence to support his claims.

After hearing from all parties, the Al Ain Court of First Instance rejected the case and ordered the man to pay for his ex-wife’s legal expenses.

