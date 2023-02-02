UAE law: Up to Dh500,000 fine for supporting, promoting fundraising without licence

New photo exhibition captures pre-oil daily life in the emirate, with snaps of Sheikh Rashid, a skyline dominated by wind towers and more
It is illegal in the UAE to raise funds and seek donations without a proper licence. Charitable associations, federal and local authorities and non-profit associations may raise funds only after being authorised by the Ministry of Community Development.
In a new social media post, the UAE Public Prosecution on Wednesday warned people living in the Emirates to refrain from advocating or promoting fundraising without a licence. If found guilty, the accused may be imprisoned and fined no less than Dh200,000 and not more than Dh500,000 or face either of the two penalties.
Anyone found guilty of managing a website, and other IT or electronic means to promote the collection of donations without a permit from the bodies concerned can be fined and/or jailed.
Licenced entities are not allowed to publish, broadcast or promote any materials or advertisements for fundraising without the approval of designated authorities, as per article 46 of Federal decree law No. 34 of 2021 on combatting rumours or cybercrimes.
According to the law, there are two types of charity entities: Licenced and authorised entities that are established by laws or decisions or decrees to collect, provide and receive donations, and entities authorised to obtain a licence for collecting donations and fundraising through listed charitable organisations in the UAE.
