Up to Dh1-million fine: UAE authority warns of hefty penalties for promoting firearms, explosives online

Trafficking in and promoting firearms, ammunition, or explosives is a serious offence in the UAE, punishable by hefty penalties that include jail time and up to Dh1 million in fines.
In a fresh warning issued on Wednesday, the country's Public Prosecution said whoever publishes information online about firearms trafficking could be sentenced to imprisonment of no less than a year or a fine of Dh500,000 to Dh1 million.
This also applies to those who will be caught running a website "with the intent of trafficking in or promoting firearms, ammunition or explosives in cases other than those permitted by law".
The policy falls under Article 29 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes.
