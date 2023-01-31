UAE visa: Overstayers, part-time workers among over 10,500 illegal residents caught in 2022

The latest figure marked a slight decrease from the 10,790 cases that the federal public prosecution handled in 2021

More than 10,500 illegal residents were prosecuted in the UAE in 2022, according to authorities.

These 10,576 immigration cases included absconders; those who entered the country illegally; those who forged residence permits or visas; people working for another company without an official permit; those whose residence visas had expired; and those caught working on visit visas; among others.

The Federal Public Prosecution for Nationality and Residence said it had successfully ensured that the cases filed were closed and completed.

The latest figures showed that the number of illegal residents prosecuted last year marked a slight decrease from 10,790 cases handled in 2021.

Legalising part-time work

Since 2010, the UAE's Labour Law made provisions that allow an employee to have a part-time job along with a full-time one, subject to certain conditions. The employee can work part-time only after getting the work permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).

The fee for part-time work permit includes an application fee of Dh100 and an approval fee of Dh500.

According to Federal Decree Law No. 2 of 2007, if an expatriate is caught working for another company without an official permit, a fine of Dh50,000 will be applied to the hiring company, in addition to other penalties in case of a repeat offence.

Overstaying fines

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and Customs and Ports (ICP) recently standardised overstaying fines in the UAE.

According to the new rules, visit, tourist and residence visa overstaying fees have been set at Dh50 per day. Those overstaying on a residency visa will have to pay Dh50 each day (Dh50 per day instead of Dh25).

