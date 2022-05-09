Dubai: Tributes pour in for Indian biker who died in crash, was due to start business today
The Abu Dhabi Police have been using smart systems and radars powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to detect traffic violations and boost safety on roads. A top police official told Khaleej Times that advanced technologies have helped “significantly reduce” offences in the Capital.
"We have more than 250,000 vehicles in Abu Dhabi, and we have to ensure that they are all monitored. This can only be done through data provided by the smart systems," Major Ahmed Surour Al Shamsi, head of Safe City Department at Abu Dhabi Police, had told Khaleej Times earlier.
Here are the different ways the police are using AI-powered radars and smart systems to make roads safer:
1. Violations at pedestrian crossings
In April 2022, the police announced the activation of smart radars to catch motorists who do not stop at pedestrian crossings. Motorists are fined Dh500 and slapped with six black points for not giving way to pedestrians.
2. Using phones while driving, seat belt violations
The police activated its automated system to detect mobile phone and seatbelt violations in January last year.
The system captures high-resolution images through AI cameras. An automated process analyses the images to detect the said violations.
3. Sudden swerving
This violation is among the top causes of accidents in the UAE and is punishable with a Dh400 fine. Radars in the Capital automatically detect sudden changing of lanes, especially at traffic signals.
4. Safe city project
The Abu Dhabi Police had introduced their AI-backed ‘safe city project’ almost four years ago. The project uses AI and other technology to analyse vast swathes of data fed via cameras, smart systems and radars. The system has helped reduce crime and traffic violations.
Additionally, the project has linked five smart gates across the city that communicate with each other, and provide alerts to drivers on fog, rain, accidents, or traffic congestions.
