UAE: Woman ordered to pay Dh325,000 to firm owner for evading car rental charges

The accused rented several expensive cars but was non-committal to pay all the financial dues associated with the contract

File

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 10:31 AM

An Abu Dhabi woman who rented expensive cars from a rental firm but evaded paying the owner has been ordered to pay Dh325,000 she owes the firm.

The female owner of a car rental firm had filed a lawsuit against the woman before the Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance. She demanded that the woman pay her Dh325,000 in unpaid car rental charges with legal interest, at a rate of 12 per cent from filing the lawsuit until the payment.

The owner explained in her lawsuit that she rented the defendant several cars, but the accused began evading her and was non-committal to pay all the financial dues associated with the contract.

In examining the case, the court indicated that the contract must be executed in accordance with its contents and in a manner consistent with what is required by good faith and that the court has full authority to interpret the contracts and agreed terms in a way that does not deviate from the apparent meaning of their clear expressions, and without examining the literal meaning of some words.

A report by an expert who the court assigned showed that Dh325,517 was the due amount the defendant owed the complainant, according to the terms and conditions of the car rental contract.

Accordingly, the judge issued a ruling that obliged the defendant to pay the complainant Dh325,517.

The woman was also told to pay legal interest on the amount adjudicated, at the rate of 5 per cent annually, from the date of registering the case until complete payment.

