UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh100,000 for leaking former company's confidential information

A tax agent who disclosed important and confidential information about his former company has been ordered to pay Dh100,000 to the firm as compensation for the damages.
Official court documents stated that the employee disclosed secrets about his former workplace after he resigned, leading to the firm losing many of its clients.
The man was working as a tax agent for the company, and he disclosed details related to the company's interest rates. The former employer filed a civil lawsuit against him and demanded Dh490,000 in compensation for his malicious actions that led to material and moral damages to the company.
The firm also pointed out that a criminal case had earlier been filed against the defendant in which he was convicted and punished in absentia by fining him Dh10,000.
After looking into the case, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court issued a ruling ordering the employee to pay Dh100,000 to his former company in compensation for the damages.
The man was also told to pay for the company's legal expenses.
