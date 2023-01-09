Dubai: Six steal safe containing Dh2 million; police arrest thieves using smart security cameras

The criminals did not break down the door to the store or leave any evidence such as fingerprints behind

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 10:23 AM

Six people have been arrested for stealing a safe from a store. The safe contained Dh2 million.

Major General Dr. Tariq Tahlak, Director of Naif Police Station, said that the station received a report stating that the store's safe had been stolen. He added that smart surveillance cameras captured the crime from different angles and were able, within minutes, to detect and identify the thieves.

The thieves were found to be of Asian nationality. They did not leave any fingerprints and did not break down the door, hence, there was no trace of them at the crime scene. The theft took place without the process of breaking the door of the shop, but the smart cameras detected them.

"We were able to reveal the identity of the six perpetrators and we were able to return the stolen money in full to its owner, who later came to the Naif police station to offer us his deep thanks for returning his money," the official said.

ALSO READ: