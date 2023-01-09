Dubai: Hotel security guard steals diamond-encrusted watch worth $50,000 from guest

The surveillance cameras showed that the accused stole the valuable item while helping the victim

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 8:51 AM

An Asian hotel security guard stole a watch worth $50,000 from a Canadian guest. The Dubai Criminal Court convicted him, sentenced him to three months in prison, and deported him from the country after he completed his sentence.

According to the investigation report, the incident occurred in May 2022, when the convict took advantage of the guest, who was intoxicated and stole his diamond-encrusted watch.

The victim discovered that he had lost his $50,000 watch the following day and added that two guards helped him get to his hotel room. He immediately informed the hotel management of the incident.

The hotel security director stated during his testimony in the investigations that he checked the surveillance cameras and saw the security guard when he helped the victim to reach his room, took advantage of the watch that fell in the corridor leading to the room, and stole it, so he reported the incident to the police.

The police arrested the security guard and found the watch in his room. The accused admitted during the investigations that he stole the watch because he needed money, so the court convicted and ruled in its ruling.

ALSO READ: