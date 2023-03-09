UAE: Police arrest gang who broke into villa and stole valuables worth over Dh450,000

The suspects had entered the country on visit visas and were preparing to flee with the loot

Saudi arabia, crime, Anti-Corruption, corruption, bribery, forgery, abuse of office, misuse of power

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 7:38 PM

Umm Al Quwain Police has arrested a European gang, who stole a safe from one of the residential villas in the emirate.

The gang, which consisted of three men and a woman, were able to remove the safe from the house while the owners of the villa were away. They stole all the contents from the safe, including gold jewellery and money worth over Dh450,000 in addition to official documents of the family.

Colonel Saeed Obaid bin Arran, Director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigation (CID) Department at Umm Al Quwain Police, said that they received a report about a theft from an Emirati citizen at Al Salamah Comprehensive Police Station.

The victim stated that he and his family were away, and after returning home, they found that their house had been burgled and the place was in a mess while the metal safe was missing.

He told the police that the safe contained cash estimated at about Dh150,000, in addition to jewellery that belonged to his wife, valued at about Dh300,000, besides documents.

Soon after receiving the report, CID teams were formed to investigate the crime. The police identified the four suspects while they were travelling in a vehicle belonging to a car rental firm. The suspects were on visit visas.

During investigations, the CID team found that two of the four suspects had entered the country in February and had rented a vehicle. The team then followed them and found the suspects driving to a desert location in a neighbouring emirate.

The investigation team then prepared a plan to arrest the gang members while they were out in the desert area, packing their travel bags as they prepared to leave the country.

Colonel Saeed Obaid said that they were arrested and brought to the Investigation Department, and after taking all legal procedures from the Public Prosecution, the team searched and found gold jewellery in their bags.

During the search, the police also found a valuable wristwatch. The gang admitted that they had entered the villa and stolen the iron safe, opened it and stolen all of its contents. The victim and his family identified the seized jewellery, and wristwatch which belonged to them.

The Director of CID appealed to all members of society to secure the homes by installing surveillance cameras. He also advised them to keep safes and valuables in hard-to-reach places and not to be easily visible.

ALSO READ: