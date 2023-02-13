UAE: Couple steal gold jewellery, ordered to pay Dh20,000 compensation

The owner of the store then filed a civil lawsuit against the defendants demanding compensation

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 8:02 AM Last updated: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 8:04 AM

A couple in Abu Dhabi that was earlier convicted of stealing gold jewellery from their workplace, has been instructed to pay Dh20,000 to the store owner.

Official court documents stated that the owner of the store filed a lawsuit against the couple demanding that they pay him Dh50,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages he suffered as a result of the theft.

He said the defendants were working in one of his company’s gold stores where they stole gold jewellery worth Dh11,000.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court had earlier convicted the couple of theft and a penalty was issued in this regard.

The owner of the jewellery store then filed a civil lawsuit against the defendants demanding compensation.

In court, the husband, the first defendant, had admitted to taking the gold jewellery from the store claiming that the company owed him Dh11,000 which was the value of the gold jewellery they took. His wife, however, denied have any involvement in the theft.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court issued a ruling ordering the couple to pay Dh20,000 to the store owner.

The judge said in his ruling that the verdict was based on the criminal court conviction.

The couple was also told to pay for the businessman’s legal expenses.

ALSO READ: