Deported for stealing laptop: Man in Dubai convicted, fined almost Dh3,000 for theft

Although the employees of the store found out about the crime through surveillance cameras, they only reported it to the police two days later

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 7:34 AM

A 32-year-old Asian man has been convicted of stealing a laptop worth almost Dh3,000.

According to police records, the operations room of Dubai Police received a report about a theft in a store in Jumeirah. They went to the store and checked the surveillance cameras, where they found footage of a man removing the bar code sticker from a laptop in the electronics section.

The security guard in the store said that the theft took place around 11pm at night. Although the employees knew about the theft, they only reported the crime to the police two days later.

The police investigated and were able to find the accused. He confessed, admitting that he removed the bar code, hid it, and then fled with the device.

He has been sentenced to one month in prison followed by deportation. He has also been ordered to pay a fine of Dh2,999, which is the value of the laptop.

